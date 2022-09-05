    JAC Delhi BTech, BArch Counselling 2022 Registrations begin at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

    Joint Admission Committee Delhi has started the online counselling registration process for the admissions to B.Tech and B.Arch programmes.  Students eligible for counselling can visit the official website to complete the applications. 

    Updated: Sep 5, 2022 16:53 IST
    JAC counselling Registrations: Joint Admission Committee Delhi has started the online counselling registration process for the admissions to B.Tech and B.Arch programmes. As per the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the application and choice filling process is September 25, 2022. Students who have qualified the JEE Main exams and are eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website of JAC Delhi to complete the registration and counselling procedure. 

    The JAC counselling registration and choice filling link is available on the official website jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. students can also complete the JAC B.Tech and B.Arch Counseling registrations through the direct link available here.

    To apply for JAC Delhi Counselling students are required to visit the website and complete the registration process through the link which is available on the official website. When completing the registrations students must make sure that they enter all the required details in the link provided. 

    Choice filling

    After completing the JAC counselling registrations students will be able to complete the choice filling procedure. When entering the choices candidates are required to enter the course and college of choice in their order of preference

    Application fee

    After entering the choices candidates are required to submit the JAC Counselling application fee. The application fee needs to be submitted online through the online link. The payment can be completed through Credit, Debit or net banking transaction. 

