    JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Honouring Unsung Heroes who have shaped Education Sector This Year

    JagranJosh.com – India’s leading Education will host the Season 2 of the JagranJosh Education Awards to recognize and honour unsung heroes of Education Sector. Catch the Awards Live on YouTube and Facebook Live.

    Created On: Mar 31, 2022 08:55 IST
    JagranJosh.com - India’s leading Education website, will host the Season 2 of its much-acclaimed JagranJosh Education Awards today – 31st March 2022 from 6 PM onwards. The glittering awards ceremony will be graced by Shri Ajay Bhatt - Minister of State for Defence & Tourism as the Chief Guest and Smt. Annpurna Devi - Minister of State for Education, as the Guest of Honour. The awards ceremony will Celebrate Excellence in education by honouring the unsung heroes of the education sector who have gone beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education. The event has been made possible with the help of Associate sponsors- Redmi & Sophos, Travel Partner- Air Asia, Networking Partner- Koo and Retail Partner- Croma.

    In addition to this, the awards ceremony will also be graced by Dr Biswajit Saha - Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE and Sharad Vivek Sagar - CEO - Dexterity Global, Social Entrepreneur, as Special Guests, who will also share a special message for students, teachers and educational leaders at the event.

    JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Meet Our Finalists

    750+ Nominees across 17 Categories

    What makes JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 different from other similar awards is its format in which all stakeholders of the Education Domain i.e., Educational Leaders, Educators and Students, are identified and honoured from across the country. In Season 2, the awards nomination process received a phenomenal response with over 750+ Nominations across 17 different categories from across the country. The Award Categories have also been curated to ensure that different initiatives and talents are brought to the limelight and honoured.

    Awards Ceremony To be Live Streamed

    With the participation of Students, Educators and Educational Leaders from across the country, the Awards Ceremony will be streamed live on different Digital Platforms. Nominees, Finalists and their well-wishers will be able to watch the awards distribution ceremony online through the YouTube and Facebook pages of Jagranjosh.com. Alternatively, you can also catch all the action from the #JagranJoshEducationAwards2022 Live Below:

