JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Honouring Unsung Heroes who have shaped Education Sector This Year

JagranJosh.com - India’s leading Education website, will host the Season 2 of its much-acclaimed JagranJosh Education Awards today – 31st March 2022 from 6 PM onwards. The glittering awards ceremony will be graced by Shri Ajay Bhatt - Minister of State for Defence & Tourism as the Chief Guest and Smt. Annpurna Devi - Minister of State for Education, as the Guest of Honour. The awards ceremony will Celebrate Excellence in education by honouring the unsung heroes of the education sector who have gone beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education. The event has been made possible with the help of Associate sponsors- Redmi & Sophos, Travel Partner- Air Asia, Networking Partner- Koo and Retail Partner- Croma.

In addition to this, the awards ceremony will also be graced by Dr Biswajit Saha - Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE and Sharad Vivek Sagar - CEO - Dexterity Global, Social Entrepreneur, as Special Guests, who will also share a special message for students, teachers and educational leaders at the event.

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Meet Our Finalists

750+ Nominees across 17 Categories

What makes JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 different from other similar awards is its format in which all stakeholders of the Education Domain i.e., Educational Leaders, Educators and Students, are identified and honoured from across the country. In Season 2, the awards nomination process received a phenomenal response with over 750+ Nominations across 17 different categories from across the country. The Award Categories have also been curated to ensure that different initiatives and talents are brought to the limelight and honoured.

Jagran New Media proudly presents its Special Guest of Honour – Dr Biswajit Saha - Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE.



Tune in to watch him during JagranJosh Education Awards night on 31st March.#JagranJoshEducationAwards2022 @magnolia_saha pic.twitter.com/2kiaVy1gxZ — JagranJosh India (@Jagranjosh) March 30, 2022

Awards Ceremony To be Live Streamed

With the participation of Students, Educators and Educational Leaders from across the country, the Awards Ceremony will be streamed live on different Digital Platforms. Nominees, Finalists and their well-wishers will be able to watch the awards distribution ceremony online through the YouTube and Facebook pages of Jagranjosh.com. Alternatively, you can also catch all the action from the #JagranJoshEducationAwards2022 Live Below: