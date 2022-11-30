JAM 2023: Application Correction Window Close Today, Apply at jam.iitg.ac.in

JAM 2023 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will be closing the JAM 2023 application correction window today. According to the dates provided on the official website, the application correction window will be open until November 30, 2022. The JAM 2023 Application Correction process is available to only those students who have completed the JAM 2023 Registration and Application process.

Candidates who have applied for the JAM 2023 entrance exam can login using the login ID and Password to make the application changes. Candidates will be able to make changes in a few of the fields of their earlier filled application form.

Students can visit the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in to make the changes in the online application form. A direct link for students to make the changes in the JAM 2023 application form is also available below.

JAM 2023 Application Form - Click Here

How to make changes in JAM 2023 Applications

The JAM 2023 Application Correction window is available for those candidates who have applied for JAM 2023 and need to make minor changes in the filled application form. To make the changes candidates are required to follow the below-given steps.

Step 1: Visit the JAM 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2023 Application Login window

Step 3: Enter the JAM Enrolment ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application form

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission

JAM 2023 Exams

JAM 2023 examinations are conducted for admissions to the M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D programmes offered at various institutions. The JAM 2023 examinations will be conducted on February 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams will be able to download the JAM 2023 Admit Card from January 10, 2023.

