JAM 2027: IIT Kharagpur Releases Information Brochure, Registration To Now Begin From September 12

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 information brochure and has revised the registration dates. Candidates will now be able to apply for the test starting September 12 on the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027 in 114 cities across India.

Candidates can apply for one or two test papers out of the seven available test papers - Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

JAM 2027 Application Fee

During JAM 2027 registration, candidates belonging to female/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) category will be required to pay Rs 1,000 for one test paper and Rs. 1,350 for two test papers. Other category candidates need to pay Rs 2,000 when appearing for one test paper and Rs 2,700 for two test papers.