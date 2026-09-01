JAM 2027: IIT Kharagpur Releases Information Brochure, Registration To Now Begin From September 12
The JAM 2027 Information Brochure has been released by IIT Kharagpur. The institute has revised the registration date to September 12. Candidates can download the brochure on the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in or here.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 information brochure and has revised the registration dates. Candidates will now be able to apply for the test starting September 12 on the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027 in 114 cities across India.
Candidates can apply for one or two test papers out of the seven available test papers - Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).
JAM 2027 Application Fee
During JAM 2027 registration, candidates belonging to female/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) category will be required to pay Rs 1,000 for one test paper and Rs. 1,350 for two test papers. Other category candidates need to pay Rs 2,000 when appearing for one test paper and Rs 2,700 for two test papers.
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Category
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Appearing For One Test Papers
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Appearing For Two Test Papers
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Female/SC/ST/PwD
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Rs 1,000
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Rs 1,350
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All Other Candidates
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Rs 2,000
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Rs 2,700
IIT JAM 2027 Schedule
The JAM will be held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
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Exam Date
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Timing
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Paper Code
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Session
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February 14, 2027
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9:30 am to 12:30 pm
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CY, GG and MA
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Forenoon
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February 14, 2027
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2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
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BT, EN, MS and PH
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Afternoon
JAM 2027 Information Brochure PDF Download Link
How To Apply For JAM 2027?
Visit the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in and click on “Apply.” Submit the required details, pay the fees as per the applied number of test papers and your application will be successfully submitted.
JAM scores can be used by students for admission into programs such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree and Integrated Ph.D. in various institutes.
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