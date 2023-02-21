    IIT JAM Answer Key 2023 Expected to Release Soon at jam.iitg.ac.in

    IIT JAM Answer Key 2023:  IIT Guwahati will soon release the answer key of IIT JAM in online mode. Candidates can check and download IIT JAM 2023 answer key at jam.iitg.ac.in. Know steps to download here 

    Updated: Feb 21, 2023 19:39 IST
    JAM Answer Key 2023 to release at jam.iitg.ac.in
    IIT JAM Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will release the answer key of the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023 in online mode. Candidates can download the IIT JAM answer key from the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. As of now, the officials have not announced any date regarding the release of IIT JAM answer key. However, with the release of JAM response sheet, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. 

    Candidates will be able to download IIT JAM 2023 answer key by using their login credentials. With the help of the IIT JAM answer key pdf, candidates will be able cross-check all questions and answers asked in the exam. Also, the officials will provide the facility to raise objections in IIT JAM answer key 2023. 

    IIT JAM 2023 Important Dates and Events 

    Events

    Dates

    IIT JAM Answer Key 

    To be notified

    IIT JAM Answer Key Objection Window 

    To be notified

    IIT JAM final Answer Key 

    To be notified

    IIT JAM Result 

    March 22, 2023

    JAM Exam

    February 12, 2023

    IIT JAM Response Sheets

    February 20, 2023 (Released)

    How to Download IIT JAM Answer Key 2023? 

    All questions asked in the exam will be available in the JAM 2023 answer key PDF. To check the correct answers, candidates will have to download IIT JAM answer key 2023 from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download IIT JAM answer key - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT JAM - jam.iitg.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.
    • 3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Enter e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password.
    • 5th Step - The answer key of IIT Jam will appear on the screen. 
    • 6th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference. 

    How to Calculate Score Using IIT JAM Answer Key 2023? 

    After downloading the JAM answer key, candidates can also calculate their scores. They have to Add or deduct marks according to the marking scheme mentioned below in the table. Candidates can check below the table to know how to calculate JAM scores - 

    Section/ Type of Questions

    Marks

    Negative Marking

    Section A: 10 MCQs

    Section A: 20 MCQs

    1 mark

    0.33 marks

    2 marks

    0.66 marks

    Section B: 10 MSQs

    2 marks

    No

    Section C: 10 NAT Questions

    Section C: 10 NAT Questions

    1 mark

    2 marks

    No

    IIT JAM Response Sheet 2023 

    Earlier, the officials released the IIT JAM 2023 response sheet in online mode on February 21. Candidates can download the IIT JAM response sheet from the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. They will have to use their e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password to download the IIT JAM response sheet 2023.  

    IIT JAM 2023 Questions Paper

    As of now, there has been no update regarding the release of IIT JAM question papers 2023. However, it is expected that IIT JAM question paper 2023 will be released soon on the official website along with the answer key. IIT JAM 2023 question papers will have questions from these subjects - Economics, Chemistry, Mathematical statics, Geology, Mathematics, Biotechnology and Physics. 

    Also Read: IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet Released at jam.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps To Download 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
