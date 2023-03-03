    Jamia Millia Islamia 2023 UG, PG Admission From April 12, Check JMI Academic Calendar Here

    Jamia Millia Islamia 2023 Admission for UG, and PG programmes will begin on April 12. Candidates can check JMI academic calendar 2023-24 at the official website - jmicoe.in. Check details here

    Updated: Mar 3, 2023 12:25 IST
    Jamia Millia Islamia 2023 UG, PG Admission

    Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2023: As per the schedule, the university will start the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) admission process from April 12 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The last date for Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2023 to UG and PG programme is July 31. Earlier, JMI, office of the registrar released the academic calendar at the official website -  jmicoe.in. Along with that, the university has also released a separate JMI academic calendar for the faculty of dentistry. 

    According to that, the internal assessments for Jamia Millia Islamia faculty of dentistry will commence on March 10, 2023. Apart from this, Jamia university is also planning to offer dual degrees, online learning, and a four-year undergraduate programme from the next academic year.

    Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2023 Academic Calendar 

    It has been mentioned on the academic calendar of JMI that "the academic council authorised the Vice-Chancellor to make changes in the above schedule, if need arises." Candidates can go through the table to check the admission and other important dates of JMI - 

    Event

    Dates

    Initiation of JMI admission process

    April 12, 2023

    Closing of Jamia Millia Islamia admission 

    July 31, 2023

    Commencement of classes for Fresh batch (Semester/year)

    August 1, 2023

    Conduct of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations

    December 1 to 25, 2023

    JMI winter vacation

    December 25 , 2023 to January 12, 2024

    Commencement of classes for even semesters

    January 15, 2024

    Conduct of examinations

    May 1 to 15, 2024

    Summer vacation

    May 16 to July 15, 2024

    Commencement of Jamia Millia Islamia next academic session

    July 16, 2024

    Jamia Millia Islamia Academic Calendar 2022-23 PDF - Check Here

    JMI To Hold Its Entrance Exam 

    As per reports, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opted out of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admission. The university will hold the JMI Entrance Examination 2023 for this year’s admission for most of the courses. The university has no plans to implement the CUET for admission across all its UG, PG programmes and will stick to its own entrance tests for the upcoming academic session 2023. 

