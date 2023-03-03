Jamia Millia Islamia 2023 UG, PG Admission From April 12, Check JMI Academic Calendar Here

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2023: As per the schedule, the university will start the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) admission process from April 12 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The last date for Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2023 to UG and PG programme is July 31. Earlier, JMI, office of the registrar released the academic calendar at the official website - jmicoe.in. Along with that, the university has also released a separate JMI academic calendar for the faculty of dentistry.

According to that, the internal assessments for Jamia Millia Islamia faculty of dentistry will commence on March 10, 2023. Apart from this, Jamia university is also planning to offer dual degrees, online learning, and a four-year undergraduate programme from the next academic year.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2023 Academic Calendar

It has been mentioned on the academic calendar of JMI that "the academic council authorised the Vice-Chancellor to make changes in the above schedule, if need arises." Candidates can go through the table to check the admission and other important dates of JMI -

Event Dates Initiation of JMI admission process April 12, 2023 Closing of Jamia Millia Islamia admission July 31, 2023 Commencement of classes for Fresh batch (Semester/year) August 1, 2023 Conduct of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations December 1 to 25, 2023 JMI winter vacation December 25 , 2023 to January 12, 2024 Commencement of classes for even semesters January 15, 2024 Conduct of examinations May 1 to 15, 2024 Summer vacation May 16 to July 15, 2024 Commencement of Jamia Millia Islamia next academic session July 16, 2024

Jamia Millia Islamia Academic Calendar 2022-23 PDF - Check Here

JMI To Hold Its Entrance Exam

As per reports, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opted out of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admission. The university will hold the JMI Entrance Examination 2023 for this year’s admission for most of the courses. The university has no plans to implement the CUET for admission across all its UG, PG programmes and will stick to its own entrance tests for the upcoming academic session 2023.

Also Read: JMI Invites Applications for Skill-Based Short Term Courses, Know How to Apply Here