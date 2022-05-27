Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2022: Over 1 lakh applications received for UG/ PG courses

JMI 2022 Admissions: Jamia Millia Islamia has completed the application process for the admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university. The last date for students to submit the JMI 2022 Admission Applications was May 25, 2022. According to an official of the university a total of 1,03,397 students have applied to the JMI 2022-23 Admissions in 136 programmes.

Candidates however must note that the window for students to make corrections in the filled application form is now open. The last date for students to make changes in the JMI 2022-21 Applications is today May 27, 2022. Correction requests made after the said date will not be taken into consideration.

JMI 2022 Application Correction

JMI Registrar Nazim Hussain Al Jafri has stated that among the total number of applicants, 56,667 are female candidates. Out of the 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses and 78 are postgraduate programmes.

Along with the normal routine of admissions, Jamia Millia Islamia is also conducting admissions to the undergraduate courses through the CUET Examinations. JMI is one of the colleges offering admissions to a few of the courses based on the marks secured by students in the CUET 2022 Exams.

JMI 2022 Revised Schedule

The entrance examinations for the admissions to the courses which will not be taking the CUET 2022 scores will begin on June 11, 2022. The schedule for the courses taking CUET 2022 scores will be announced by the UGC soon.

CUET 2022

CUET 2022 Application process was recently closed and the window for students to make changes in the applications are now open. As per the details provided, the last date for students who have applied for the exams to make the changes in the application is May 31, 2022.

