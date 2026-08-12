Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Distance Online Course Registration Deadline To September 8, Apply At admission.jmi.ac.in

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How To Apply For CDOE Admission?

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the registration period for admission to its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) courses till September 8, 2026. Students aiming to take admission into university’s online courses can now visit the official admission portal admission.jmi.ac.in and apply for the courses. CDOE distance online courses allow students to study from home instead of going to a physical campus.

Online Interview for MBA (OL), Offline Interview for Bachelor of Science (Biosciences)

To be notified through e-mail

Last date for submission of Online Application form

Last date for submission of Online Application form

The JMI CDOE course admission registrations will now close on September 8 and the form will open for editing purposes on September 19. Students will be notified of the admit card release via email.

The last date for completing admission formalities for all programmes is October 19, 2026.

In 2025, 17,778 students had enrolled for the CDOE courses at Jamia Millia Islamia university. Of these, 12,447 students opted for undergraduate courses, 4,032 for postgraduate courses and 1,269 students for diploma and certificate courses.