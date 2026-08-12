Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Distance Online Course Registration Deadline To September 8, Apply At admission.jmi.ac.in
JMI has extended the registration deadline for CDOE online courses. Students can now register for several undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma/certificate courses till September 8.
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the registration period for admission to its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) courses till September 8, 2026. Students aiming to take admission into university’s online courses can now visit the official admission portal admission.jmi.ac.in and apply for the courses. CDOE distance online courses allow students to study from home instead of going to a physical campus.
How To Apply For CDOE Admission?
- Visit the official website of the university - admission.jmi.ac.in and click on “University Admission (Distance Programme).”
- There, click on “New User Registration.”
- Enter your personal details including name, date of birth, mobile number and parents name.
- Click on “Submit” and login with your credentials.
- Apply for the respective courses, which include undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses.
JMI CDOE Courses 2026 Registration Direct Link
JMI CDOE Admissions 2026: Important Dates (Revised)
The JMI CDOE course admission registrations will now close on September 8 and the form will open for editing purposes on September 19. Students will be notified of the admit card release via email.
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Activity
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Date
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Availability of Online Application Form
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July 24, 2026
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Last date for submission of Online Application form
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September 8, 2026
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Availability of Online Application Form
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September 9, 2026
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Last date for submission of Online Application form
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September 14, 2026
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Form Open for Editing
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September 19, 2026
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Release of Admit Card
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To be notified through e-mail
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Entrance Test for B. ED & MBA (ODL)
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September 25
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Online Interview for MBA (OL), Offline Interview for Bachelor of Science (Biosciences)
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September 26-October 6
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Result of Entrance based Programme
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September 25
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Verification of documents & Submission of fees
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September 26 to October 6
The last date for completing admission formalities for all programmes is October 19, 2026.
In 2025, 17,778 students had enrolled for the CDOE courses at Jamia Millia Islamia university. Of these, 12,447 students opted for undergraduate courses, 4,032 for postgraduate courses and 1,269 students for diploma and certificate courses.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.