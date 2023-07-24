Jamia Millia Islamia To Open Medical College Soon Says VC Prof Najma Akhtar

JMI Medical College: Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar has announced that the central government had given the university permission to start a medical college at Jamia Millia Islamia University. The decision regarding the medical college was announced at the centenary convocation ceremony of the university.

Professor Najma Akhtar when speaking at the ceremony stated that JMI already has a dentistry, physiotherapy, and first aid health centre however a medical college has been missing. She further added that as the vice chancellor, she has requested a medical college on behalf of the students and faculty to the government of India and was granted permission to establish a medical college at the campus.

The vice chancellor further announced that JMI will open an international campus in the Middle East soon. The vice chancellor also spoke about the ranking of JMI among the top three institutes in the NIRF ranking for the second consecutive year. She stated that in the last few years, JMI has also gained positions in international rankings.

JMI Convocation Ceremony

Jamia Millia Islamia also hosted its Centenary Year Convication at Vigyan Bhawan on July 23, 2023. Around 12500 students were awarded degrees and diplomas including those students who graduated in 2019 and 2020. The convocation ceremony has graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar who was the chief guest of the ceremony. Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan also participated in the ceremony.

Also Read: DU Admission 2023: Webinar on ECA and Sports Admission Tomorrow, Check Details Here