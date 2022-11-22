Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022-23 Registration Starts Today, Check List of Documents Here

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022-23: As per the released notification, the JMI registration for PhD Programmes will commence from today - November 22, 2022 in online mode. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for JMI PhD admission 2022-23 at jmicoe.in. The last date for Jamia Millia Islamia PhD admission registration is December 22nd, 2022.

It is expected that, the JMI application details for PhD admission will be released shortly. Also, the complete Jamia Millia Islamia admission schedule for academic session 2022-2023 will be notified by the university soon at the official website.

How To Register for Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022-23?

The application form of JMI PhD admission for the academic session of 2022-23 will be available till December 22. Candidates will have to apply in online mode by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JMI - jmicoe.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link for JMI PhD admission.

3rd Step - On the new page, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Now login and fill the JMI PhD application form, upload the specified documents and pay the registration fees.

5th Step - Submit the form and take a printout.

Documents Required to Upload While Filling Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022-23 Form

While filling up the JMI PhD 2022-23 application form, candidates are required to upload the some prescribed documents. They can go through the list below. Also, while uploading these documents, candidates must follow the specified format.

Educational Qualification Marksheets

Educational Qualification Pass Certificates

Scanned copies of photograph

Scanned copies of signature

Pre-PhD Presentation Certificate

No Dues Certificate

One photo identity proof

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Programmes

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) offers research fellowships to PhD candidates in various programmes like - Mechanical Engineering, Political Science, Social Work, Geography, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers among other courses.

