Jamia School Admissions 2026: JMI to begin Nursery Admission Applications on Jan 7 at admission.jmi.ac.in; Official Notice here

Key Points
Jamia School Admissions 2026: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the JMI Schools admissions 2026. Interested candidates can check the admission details and apply online on the official website at admission.jmi.ac.in. The official admission notice for Jamia for the academic session 2026-27 lays out the application schedule, eligible classes, fees and submission modes. The applications will begin on January 7, 2026 on the official admission portal. Read the important instructions for parents here.
JMI School Admission 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the important details of JMI School Admission 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JMI School Admission 2026
|
University name
|
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
jmi.ac.in
|
Admission portal
|
admission.jmi.ac.in
|
Admission Application Date
|
January 7, 2026
|
Application fee
|
INR 500
|
Classes
|
Nursery, Preparatory, and Class I
Jamia School Admission Notice (Session 2026-27)
Jamia School Admission 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates of application for JMI schools 2026-27 in the table below:
|
Name of Schools
|
Class
|
Release of Application Form
|
Application submission last date
|
Application Fee
|
Mushir Fatma Nursery School
Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School (S/F)
|
Nursery, Prep & I
|
January 7, 2026
|
January 27, 2026
|
Rs. 500/-
|
Jamia Sr. Sec. School
Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School (S/F)
Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School (S/F)
|
VI & IX
|
February 5, 2026
|
March 5, 2026
|
Rs. 500/-
|
Jamia Sr. Sec. School
Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School (S/F)
Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School (S/F)
|
XI (Sci. / Arts / Comm.)
|
February 20, 2026
|
March 20, 2026
|
Rs. 500/-
|
Balak Mata Centres*
|
---
|
March 5, 2026
|
April 20, 2026
|
Rs. 50/-
JMI School Admission 2026-27 Important Instructions
- Applicants are encouraged to keep their documents available for a smooth application experience.
- The online registration system aims to efficiently accommodate a large number of applicants.
- For more details regarding the admission process, candidates should refer to the official JMI website at jmi.ac.in.
