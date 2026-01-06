JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links
News

Jamia School Admissions 2026: JMI to begin Nursery Admission Applications on Jan 7 at admission.jmi.ac.in; Official Notice here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 6, 2026, 14:44 IST

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will begin admissions for JMI Schools 2026. Interested candidates can find details and apply online at admission.jmi.ac.in. The applications start on January 7, 2026, on the official portal. Important instructions for parents are written here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Jamia Millia Islamia will open admissions for JMI Schools 2026.
Jamia Millia Islamia will open admissions for JMI Schools 2026.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Jamia Millia Islamia will open admissions for JMI Schools 2026.
  • Interested candidates can find details and apply online at admission.jmi.ac.in.
  • The applications start on January 7, 2026, on the official portal.

Jamia School Admissions 2026: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the JMI Schools admissions 2026. Interested candidates can check the admission details and apply online on the official website at admission.jmi.ac.in. The official admission notice for Jamia for the academic session 2026-27 lays out the application schedule, eligible classes, fees and submission modes. The applications will begin on January 7, 2026 on the official admission portal. Read the important instructions for parents here.

JMI School Admission 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important details of JMI School Admission 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JMI School Admission 2026

University name 

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

jmi.ac.in

Admission portal 

admission.jmi.ac.in

Admission Application Date

January 7, 2026

Application fee

INR 500

Classes 

Nursery, Preparatory, and Class I

Jamia School Admission Notice (Session 2026-27)

Jamia School Admission 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates of application for JMI schools 2026-27 in the table below:

Name of Schools

Class

Release of Application Form

Application submission last date

Application Fee

Mushir Fatma Nursery School

Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School (S/F)

Nursery, Prep & I

January 7, 2026

January 27, 2026

Rs. 500/-

Jamia Sr. Sec. School

Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School (S/F)

Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School (S/F)

VI & IX

February 5, 2026

March 5, 2026

Rs. 500/-

Jamia Sr. Sec. School

Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School (S/F)

Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School (S/F)

XI (Sci. / Arts / Comm.)

February 20, 2026

March 20, 2026

Rs. 500/-

Balak Mata Centres*

---

March 5, 2026

April 20, 2026

Rs. 50/-

JMI School Admission 2026-27 Important Instructions

  • Applicants are encouraged to keep their documents available for a smooth application experience.
  • The online registration system aims to efficiently accommodate a large number of applicants.
  • For more details regarding the admission process, candidates should refer to the official JMI website at jmi.ac.in.
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News