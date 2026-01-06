Jamia School Admissions 2026: JMI to begin Nursery Admission Applications on Jan 7 at admission.jmi.ac.in; Official Notice here

Jamia School Admissions 2026: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the JMI Schools admissions 2026. Interested candidates can check the admission details and apply online on the official website at admission.jmi.ac.in. The official admission notice for Jamia for the academic session 2026-27 lays out the application schedule, eligible classes, fees and submission modes. The applications will begin on January 7, 2026 on the official admission portal. Read the important instructions for parents here.

JMI School Admission 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important details of JMI School Admission 2026: