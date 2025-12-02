SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

Jammu and Kashmir Govt Designates Board of School Education as State Standards Authority as per NETP 2020

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 2, 2025, 15:03 IST

Jammu and Kashmir state government has designated the Board of Secondary Education as the State School Standards Authority to ensure transparent, independent and effective regulation of schools across Jammu and Kashmir. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Jammu and Kashmir Govt Designates Board of School Education as State Standards Authority
Jammu and Kashmir Govt Designates Board of School Education as State Standards Authority
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The decision aimed to ensure transparent, independent and effective regulation
  • SSSA should look into recommendations from PRARAKH
  • State examination boards should be designated as SSSAs to ensure equivalence of standards

The Jammu and Kashmir state government has designated the Board of Secondary Education as the State School Standards Authority for the Union Territory. As per the order issued by the Undersecretary in the School Education Department, the decision is aimed at ensuring transparent, independent and effective regulation of schools across Jammu and Kashmir. 

The order issued states that in exercise of the powers vested in the School Education Department, the JK Board of School Education is hereby designated as the State School Standards Authority (SSSA) for the Union Territory in accordance with the provisions and mandates of the National Education Policy 2020. 

jk-sssa

The order issued also states that the SSSA should look into recommendations from PRARAKH, the national assessment centre under NCERT, which suggests that the state examination board should become SSSA to maintain uniform standards across school boards.

Other boards, like CBSE at the national level and boards in Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, have already been designated as SSSAs by their governments. The SSSAs will oversee the separation of regulatory, academic, examination and administrative functions and will also be responsible for matters related to standard setting, monitoring and ensuring compliance with norms concerning safety, infrastructure, teacher qualifications, governance and financial probity. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News