Jammu Schools Summer Vacations from Today, Check Calendar details here

Jammu Division Schools Summer Vacations: The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department has announced summer vacations for the schools in Jammu division. According to reports, the summer vacations have been announced for 47 days for the schools starting from May 23, 2022.

The order issued is applicable for all the government schools and private schools in the Jammu Division/ Summer Zone for students until class 12. The classes will be closed for the Summer Holidays for students from class 1 to 8 from May 23 to July 9, 2022 and for students from class 9 to 12 from May 30 to July 9, 2022.

Jammu Division Schools Summer Vacations Official Notification

The order regarding the summer vacations was issued by Director of School Education Department, Ravi Shankar Sharma. As per the order, the decision regarding the Summer vacations have been taken considering the hot weather conditions in the region. As per reports, schools in Kashmir Division will get their usual 10 day summer holidays.

According to the Holiday Calendar followed by Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Division Schools get a longer summer break while Kashmir Division Schools get a longer winter break. Schools in Kashmir get a three month long winter break and a 10 day summer break while the Jammu Division schools get shoulder winter break and a month and a half summer vacation.

