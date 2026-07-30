Jantar Mantar Protest Hearing: No Charges Against Innocent Protestors, Use of Pellet Guns in Exceptional Cases Permitted, Says SC
The apex court has allowed for the use of pellet guns in exceptional cases of crowd agitations as a preventive measure. In a latest announcement, the Court will also release the innocent protestors arrested from the protest site.
The Supreme Court of India has addressed the petition filed on the use of pellet guns for crowd dispersal after a police crackdown during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest on NEET UG Re-Exam on July 20, 2026. The petition, represented by advocate Vrinda Grover and filed jointly by former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, and Prashant Kumar Singh and Shekh Irshad Mansoori, claimed that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired pump-action guns on the protestors, which was later revealed that seven rounds of pellets were fired at the Delhi's Connaught Place region.
The Cockroach Janta Party(CJP)-led protest was aimed at seeking the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dhrmendra Pradhan due to the NEET paper leak row. In the latest development, a three-judge Bench, headed by the CJI Surya Kant, emphasised on the need for a non-violent approach while dealing with youth protest and public expression of dissatisfaction with government policies.
The petition stated that the use of projectile-activated guns (PAGs) or pellet guns is an “unconstitutional fetter” on the Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India, which guarantees all citizens the right to assemble peaceably and without arms, allowing for public meetings, processions, and demonstrations under democratic rule. It further argued for a ban on deploying these weapons against such assemblies.
The Bench was, however, skeptical of an immediate blanket ban on the use of pellet guns to regulate such gatherings. Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that arming the police with defensive equipment such a s helmets and shields should be standardised to ensure their safety as personnel on frontline in facing these agitations, adding, “We are completely in agreement with pleas of no-violence principle when it comes to agitation of students or persons expressing dissatisfaction with a government policy… But there is also the question of elements hijacking students’ protests. A protest must have started with a bona fide purpose, but it may end up as a vehicle for various ulterior purposes… The hijacking may even be intended to sabotage the bona fide protests.”
As per the latest decision, the Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government to release the innocent protestors arrested at the Jantar Mantar protest site and no further case will be charged on them. However, those with tainted records will have a proceeding on their respective cases.
As a concluding statement on the hearing, the court also urged the Delhi government to provide comprehensive treatment to Mr. Singh for his sustained injuries.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.