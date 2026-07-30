Jantar Mantar Protest Hearing: No Charges Against Innocent Protestors, Use of Pellet Guns in Exceptional Cases Permitted, Says SC

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The apex court has allowed for the use of pellet guns in exceptional cases of crowd agitations as a preventive measure. In a latest announcement, the Court will also release the innocent protestors arrested from the protest site.

The Supreme Court of India has addressed the petition filed on the use of pellet guns for crowd dispersal after a police crackdown during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest on NEET UG Re-Exam on July 20, 2026. The petition, represented by advocate Vrinda Grover and filed jointly by former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, and Prashant Kumar Singh and Shekh Irshad Mansoori, claimed that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired pump-action guns on the protestors, which was later revealed that seven rounds of pellets were fired at the Delhi's Connaught Place region. The Cockroach Janta Party(CJP)-led protest was aimed at seeking the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dhrmendra Pradhan due to the NEET paper leak row. In the latest development, a three-judge Bench, headed by the CJI Surya Kant, emphasised on the need for a non-violent approach while dealing with youth protest and public expression of dissatisfaction with government policies.

The petition stated that the use of projectile-activated guns (PAGs) or pellet guns is an “unconstitutional fetter” on the Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India, which guarantees all citizens the right to assemble peaceably and without arms, allowing for public meetings, processions, and demonstrations under democratic rule. It further argued for a ban on deploying these weapons against such assemblies. The Bench was, however, skeptical of an immediate blanket ban on the use of pellet guns to regulate such gatherings. Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that arming the police with defensive equipment such a s helmets and shields should be standardised to ensure their safety as personnel on frontline in facing these agitations, adding, “We are completely in agreement with pleas of no-violence principle when it comes to agitation of students or persons expressing dissatisfaction with a government policy… But there is also the question of elements hijacking students’ protests. A protest must have started with a bona fide purpose, but it may end up as a vehicle for various ulterior purposes… The hijacking may even be intended to sabotage the bona fide protests.”