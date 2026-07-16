JCECEB 2026 Admission B.Sc Nursing Basic and Post-Basic Registration Commence at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Official Notification Exam Details Here

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JCECEB 2026 BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic applications commence today. Students interested in appearing for the entrance exam must visit the official website to submit their application form.

JCECEB BSc Nursing 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin the online registration and application process for B.Sc. Nursing (Basic/Post Basic) courses today, July 16, 2026. As per the official notification issued, the registration will remain open until August 2, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams are required to visit the official website to apply. As per the schedule released, the BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic Entrance Examination is scheduled to be held on the same day in two different sessions. The BSc Nursing Basic entrance exam will be held on August 16, 2026, from 10 AM to 12: 30 PM, and the BSc Nursing Post Basic entrance exam will be held on August 16, 202, from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates are advised to make sure they submit their applications within the deadline provided.

JCECEB BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic Exam 2026: Important Dates Candidates appearing for the BSc Nursing Basic and Post-Basic entrance examination can check the important dates related to the examination here. Online applications commence July 16, 2026 Last date to apply August 2, 2026 Edit window August 3, 2026 Exam Date August 16, 2026 10 AM to 12:30 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM Steps to Apply for JCECEB BSc Nursing Basic and Post-Basic Exam The link for students to submit their applications for the BSc Nursing Basic and Post-Basic entrance examination is on the official website of JCECEB. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply. Step 1: Visit the official website of JCECEB Step 2: Click on the BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic registration link Step 3: Enter all required details in the link provided