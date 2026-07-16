JCECEB 2026 Admission B.Sc Nursing Basic and Post-Basic Registration Commence at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Official Notification Exam Details Here
JCECEB 2026 BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic applications commence today. Students interested in appearing for the entrance exam must visit the official website to submit their application form.
JCECEB BSc Nursing 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin the online registration and application process for B.Sc. Nursing (Basic/Post Basic) courses today, July 16, 2026. As per the official notification issued, the registration will remain open until August 2, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams are required to visit the official website to apply.
As per the schedule released, the BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic Entrance Examination is scheduled to be held on the same day in two different sessions. The BSc Nursing Basic entrance exam will be held on August 16, 2026, from 10 AM to 12: 30 PM, and the BSc Nursing Post Basic entrance exam will be held on August 16, 202, from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates are advised to make sure they submit their applications within the deadline provided.
JCECEB BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic Exam 2026: Important Dates
Candidates appearing for the BSc Nursing Basic and Post-Basic entrance examination can check the important dates related to the examination here.
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Online applications commence
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July 16, 2026
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Last date to apply
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August 2, 2026
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Edit window
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August 3, 2026
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Exam Date
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August 16, 2026
10 AM to 12:30 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM
Steps to Apply for JCECEB BSc Nursing Basic and Post-Basic Exam
The link for students to submit their applications for the BSc Nursing Basic and Post-Basic entrance examination is on the official website of JCECEB. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JCECEB
Step 2: Click on the BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details in the link provided
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
JCECEB 2026 BSc Nursing Application Fee
Candidates applying for the BSc Nursing Basic and Post Basic Courses must submit the application fee along with the application forms. The fee has to be submitted via credit/ debit cards or via net banking or UPI facilities. The category-wise fee details are provided below
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General, EWS, BC-I and BC-II categories
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Rs 900
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SC and ST category
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Rs 450
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.