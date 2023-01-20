JDIFT Delhi 2023: Applications Start For UG and PG Courses, Check Details Here

JDIFT Delhi Admissions 2023: The JD Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, has commenced the admission process for the full-time and part-time programmes. Those interested candidates who want to pursue their career in the fashion design field can apply for the JD Institute of Fashion Technology programmes through the official website- jdinstitute.co. However, candidates can also apply by visiting the offline campuses.

As per the recent updates, the last date to submit the admission application for the JD Institute of Fashion Technology programme is February 6, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the necessary information mentioned in the official notification released on the website before applying for the JD Institute of Fashion Technology UG and PG programmes.

JDIFT Delhi Applications 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JDIFT Delhi Admissions 2023: Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the JDIFT Delhi 2023 to secure admission in various fashion designing-related programmes such as Interior Designing, Fashion Designing, Jewellery Designing, and others can go through the important dates mentioned below.

Event Date Last Date to Fill the Application Form for JDIFT 2023 February 6, 2023 General Aptitude Test (GAT) February 9, 2023 Release of Admit Card February 8, 2023 JDIFT Delhi 2023 Result February 11, 2023 Last Date to Confirm the seat February 14, 2023

Who is Eligible for JD Institute of Fashion Technology 2023?

Candidates who are interested and are wishing to apply for the JD Institute of Fashion Technology 2023 can go through the eligibility criteria given below.

For UG Programmes:

Candidates should have passed their Class 12 examination from a recognised board in any discipline

For PG Programmes:

Students must have done their graduation from any recognised university or institution in any discipline

JD Institute of Fashion Technology Registration Process 2023

As per the recent updates, candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can fill out the JD Institute of Fashion Technology application form either online or offline mode. However, candidates have to give GAT (General Aptitude Test) on the specified date and time. Shortlisted candidates will get the confirmation letter and they have to block their seats before the deadline.

