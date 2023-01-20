    JDIFT Delhi 2023: Applications Start For UG and PG Courses, Check Details Here

    The JD Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, has started the admission process for the full-time and part-time programmes. Candidates can apply from the official website- jdinstitute.co, they can also visit the offline campus to fill out the application form. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 20, 2023 13:14 IST
    JDIFT Delhi Admissions 2023 Admissions Open
    JDIFT Delhi Admissions 2023 Admissions Open

    JDIFT Delhi Admissions 2023: The JD Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, has commenced the admission process for the full-time and part-time programmes. Those interested candidates who want to pursue their career in the fashion design field can apply for the JD Institute of Fashion Technology programmes through the official website- jdinstitute.co. However, candidates can also apply by visiting the offline campuses. 

    As per the recent updates, the last date to submit the admission application for the JD Institute of Fashion Technology programme is February 6, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the necessary information mentioned in the official notification released on the website before applying for the JD Institute of Fashion Technology UG and PG programmes.

    JDIFT Delhi Applications 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

    JDIFT Delhi Admissions 2023: Important Dates

    Candidates who are appearing for the JDIFT Delhi 2023 to secure admission in various fashion designing-related programmes such as Interior Designing, Fashion Designing, Jewellery Designing, and others can go through the important dates mentioned below.

    Event

    Date

    Last Date to Fill the Application Form for JDIFT 2023 

    February 6, 2023

    General Aptitude Test (GAT)

    February 9, 2023

    Release of Admit Card

    February 8, 2023

    JDIFT Delhi 2023 Result

    February 11, 2023

    Last Date to Confirm the seat

    February 14, 2023

    Who is Eligible for JD Institute of Fashion Technology 2023?

    Candidates who are interested and are wishing to apply for the JD Institute of Fashion Technology 2023 can go through the eligibility criteria given below.

    For UG Programmes: 

    • Candidates should have passed their Class 12 examination from a recognised board in any discipline

    For PG Programmes: 

    • Students must have done their graduation from any recognised university or institution in any discipline

    JD Institute of Fashion Technology Registration Process 2023

    As per the recent updates, candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can fill out the JD Institute of Fashion Technology application form either online or offline mode. However, candidates have to give GAT (General Aptitude Test) on the specified date and time. Shortlisted candidates will get the confirmation letter and they have to block their seats before the deadline.

    Also Read: Himachal Pradesh HPCET 2023 Exam Date Releases, Check BTech, MCA, MBA Schedule Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories