JECA Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Begins Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

JECA Counselling 2023 round 1 registration has begun. Eligible candidates can apply at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check schedule and steps to register here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 27, 2023 18:50 IST
JECA Counselling 2023
JECA Counselling 2023

JECA Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the counselling registrations for Joint Entrance for admission to the MCA course (JECA). Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in before the last date.

According to the JECA Counselling 2023 schedule, registration, fee payment, and choice filling can be done between September 27 and October 1, 2023. The authorities will publish the 1st round seat allotment result on October 3, 2023.

JECA Counselling 2023 Apply Online- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

JECA Round 1 Counselling Registration

Click Here

JECA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Registration, fee payment, and choice filling

September 27 and October 1, 2023

Choice filling including locking

September 30 to October 1, 2023

Round 1 seat allotment result

October 3, 2023

How to Apply for JECA Counselling 2023 Round 1?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on online registration and choice filling link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out application form and enter college & course preferences

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for JECA Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files for verification purposes below:

  • Counselling Registration Form
  • JECA 2023 Rank Card
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • University registration certificate
  • DOB Proof
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)

