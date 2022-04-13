JEE Advanced 2022 Dates to be Changed, Revised Schedule to be Out Soon on jeeadv.ac.in, Know Latest Updates Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Date Change: Students preparing for the IIT JEE exam must note that JEE Advanced date will be changed. IIT Bombay is expected to soon announce the new date for JEE Advanced 2022. The announcement regarding the revised date will be made available shortly on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. A few days back, NTA announced that JEE Mains April and May sessions have been postponed to June and July respectively.

As per media reports, Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date is likely to be revised soon. While the news that JEE Advanced 2022 Date will be changed was quite evident after the JEE Main 2022 2nd session was postponed to July month, the latest news has hinted that the updated date might be notified soon. IIT Bombay, the institute in charge of holding the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 exam is likely to release an official notification confirming the revised exam schedule.

JEE Advanced 2022 Date Change due to Postponement of JEE Main 2022

IIT Bombay is going to announce the revised exam date for JEE Advanced 2022 due to the postponement of JEE Main 2022 2nd Session from May to July month. As per the JEE Main 2022 2nd Session dates, the engineering entrance exam will conclude on 30th July 2022. Considering that JEE Main 2022 is the primary selection criteria for candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2022, the exam authority is expected to release the revised schedule soon?

What is JEE Advanced 2022 Date?

This is a million-dollar question that is on the minds of lakhs of engineering aspirants who are targeting admission to IITs, IISc and NITs as well as other premier technology institutes. As of now, there is no clarity as to when the JEE Advanced 2022 Date will be. Experts have hinted that given that JEE Main 2022 2nd Session is continuing until July end, the earliest timeline for JEE Advanced 2022 will be in the 3rd Week or 4th Week of August. This timeline has been given keeping in mind there is typically a 1-month gap between both the exams.

JEE Advanced 2022 Old Date 3rd July 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 Revised Date 3rd / 4th Week of August 2022

However, engineering aspirants or students while keeping these dates in mind should also consider that they are tentative in nature and not final. IIT Bombay is expected to announce JEE Advanced 2022 Date soon. To stay updated about all news and updates about JEE Advanced 2022, students are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com.

