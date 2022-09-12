JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Gandhinagar to Organise Virtual JEE Open House on 15 Sept

JEE Advanced 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will organize a live JEE Open House session in online mode. The IIT Gandhinagar JEE Open House will be held on 15th September at 6 pm. The Open House webpage will host the live interaction. Students and parents can participate in this session for free at - iitgn.ac.in/openhouse.

The virtual session will be help for students intending to take admission to BTech courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology. The virtual interactive JEE Open House strives to guide JEE Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering programmes at the IITs and various career opportunities to help them make informed choices.

IIT Gandhinagar JEE Open House

As per media updates, the IITGN JEE Open House event will include sessions with deans of academic and student affairs, head of counselling, the coordinator of student wellbeing initiative among current students and alumni of the Institute, as well as a session with Professor Amit Prashant, Director, IITGN.

An IIT Gandhinagar statement said: “It would serve as an excellent opportunity for the participants to get first-hand guidance on their queries and doubts related to undergraduate education at IITs. Students and parents are welcome to visit IIT Gandhinagar on ‘IIT Gandhinagar Open Day ’on 16th September 2022."

IITGN JEE Open House Being Held To Address Queries of Parents

With this IIT Gandhinagar Open House session, students and parents will also get to know more about IIT Gandhinagar’s values and culture, innovative curriculum, double major and dual degree programmes, liberal policy for branch change, scholarships and financial support, undergraduate research opportunities.

Apart from this they will also get to know about international internship opportunities, on-campus Employment Opportunities, new sports infrastructure and arts initiatives, career development services, entrepreneurship opportunities, co-curricular and extracurricular initiatives, educational innovations, and student-centric initiatives, among others.

Purpose of IITGN JEE Open House 2022

As per media reports, Professor Nithin George, Dean of Academic Affairs, IITGN, shared the purpose behind hosting this event. He said, “Our experience is that prospective students and parents have questions like “Which branch is best aligned to my interests?”, “What are the possibilities of pursuing my interests even if I do not get admission to a branch of my choice?”, and “Can I do a BTech degree in two branches simultaneously? The IITGN JEE Open House is our attempt to address those questions and propose suggestions so that students will have better clarity in making their choices.”