JEE Advanced 2022: Plea filed in Supreme Court, Challenging Eligibility Criteria, Seeking Extra Attempt

JEE Advanced 2022 Eligibility Criteria Challenged: With the official notification for JEE Advanced 2022 out, a group of candidates have moved Supreme Court challenging the eligibility criteria. As per media reports, some of the candidates who couldn’t qualify Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 and 2021 have moved the apex court challenging the recent notice by JAB - Joint Admission Board challenging the rule which disqualifies them from the relaxation of extra chance which has been given by the authorities.

Relaxation for Absentees but not for Candidates with Low Ranks

According to a recent circular released by JAB - Joint Admission Board, the exam authority in its meeting on 14th December, decided to relax the eligibility criteria to provide an additional chance to candidates who couldn’t appear for the exam due to the pandemic. The notice in question refers to the eligibility criteria set for such candidates who will be provided an extra chance. The notice talks about giving an extra chance to candidates who qualify the below-given criteria.

IIT aspirants who appeared in #JEE Advanced 2020 and 2021 but were either not able to qualify or who qualified but got low rank have approached Supreme Court challenging notice dated December 30, 2021 which makes them ineligible...

Read more: https://t.co/veC4QkkXnT#SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/L3BEOnWcpt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 26, 2022

Appeared in Class 12 / Equivalent Qualifying Exam in 2020 and 2021 and Registered for JEE Advanced but did NOT appear for the Exam

Appeared in Class 12 / Equivalent Qualifying Exam in 2020 and 2021 and Registered for JEE Advanced but did NOT appear for the Exam First appeared for Class 12 Exam in 2022

However, the circular is completely silent when it comes to candidates who have appeared for JEE Advanced in 2020 and 2021 but secured low rank and score.

Relaxation to be Given For Students Facing Same Circumstances

The petition filed before the apex court refers to an earlier Supreme Court judgement which said that students can’t be treated unequally if they are faced with same or similar circumstances. The plea says that “Now in the present case there are no change in circumstances under which relaxation is being given to the students who failed to qualify the preliminary exam – JEE Main and by default could not sit for JEE Advanced; and to those who did qualify JEE Main but did not register for JEE Advanced; and to those who did not even register for JEE Main in the first place but such relaxation is being denied to the petitioners who qualified JEE Main both times and JEE Advanced both times in 2020 and 2021 under same circumstances.” The key complaint put forth by candidates regarding the relaxation offered is that those candidates who qualified JEE Main and appeared for JEE Advanced in 2020 and 2021 but couldn’t qualify it should also be provided relaxation and additional chance to clear the exam.

