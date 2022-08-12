JEE Advanced 2022: Registration dates Extended, Last Day to Apply Today

JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations: IIT Bombay, the conducting body of JEE Advanced 2022 has extended the last date for the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration and Application process. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations is today - August 12, 2022 while the last date for the fee payment has been extended to August 13, 2022.

Candidates eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 examinations can visit the official website to complete the JEE Advanced registration and application fee payment.

Candidates can complete the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations through the link available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Students can also click on the link provided here and follow the steps given below to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration and Application process.

The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://t.co/foobygL91D by 8:00 PM today.@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) August 12, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2022

The JEE Advanced 2022 Registration link is available on the official website. To complete the registrations students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main 2022 Login credentials in the registration link. Follow the steps provided here to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations

Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration link provided

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main application number and password in the link

Step 4: Enter all required details in the link given

Step 5: Submit the JEE Advanced 2022 Application fee

Syep 6: Click on the final submission link

