JEE Advanced 2023: Check Revisions made in Eligibility Criteria and Registration Fee For Foreign Nationals Candidates

JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has revised the eligibility criteria and registration fees for the Overseas Citizen of India/ Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates who are appearing for JEE Advanced 2023 Examination. Earlier, IIT Guwahati said in an official notification that OCI/PIO candidates who are wishing to get admission into various IITs in India can now get direct admission into JEE Advanced without giving JEE Main 2023.

Alongwith the eligibility criteria, IIT Guwahati has also revised the registration fee for foreign nationals candidates. They will now have to pay the same registration fee as Indian National candidates. It is advisable for the students to read all the important instructions carefully from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Guwahati's Official Notice Regarding JEE Advanced 2023

JEE Advanced 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Advanced 2023 can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Online Registrations for JEE Advanced 2023 April 30, 2023, to May 7, 2023 Last Date to Pay JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Fees May 8, 2023 Availability of JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card May 29, 2023, to June 4, 2023 JEE Advanced 2023 Examination June 4, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023

According to the official notice, those OCI/PIO candidates who get qualify in the JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be eligible to compete for the open category seats in the General and GEN-Person with Disability (PwD) categories as applicable. Moreover, eligible female Overseas Citizens of India and Persons of Indian Origin candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be entitled to be considered for the Open Female Supernumerary seats in the General (Gen) and GEN-Person with Disability (PwD) categories as applicable, the official notice said.

