JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati to Close Registrations in 2 Days, Apply Here

JEE Advanced 2023: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will close the registrations for JEE Advanced on May 7, 2023. Thus, candidates who wish to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) must visit the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in for registration purposes.

According to the schedule, the last date to pay the application fee is May 8, 2023. Registered candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards from May 29 to June 4, 2023. The JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2023. Candidates can check out the list of important events below.

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Application- Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Advanced 2023: Important Events

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned table to know the application and examination dates. It may be noted that the examination date will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday.

Particulars Dates JEE Advanced Registration 2023 from April 30 (10.00 am) to May 7, 2023, up to 5.00 pm Last date to pay registration fee May 8, 2023, up to 5.00 pm Admit Card Live May 29, 2023, to June 4, 2023, till 2.30 pm JEE Advanced Exam 2023 Sunday, June 04, 2023 Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST

How to Apply for JEE Advanced 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website. IIT Guwahati will close the registration window in 2 days. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

Also Read: CUET PG 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here