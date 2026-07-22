JEE Advanced AIR 2 Topper, IIT Bombay Student Wins Gold Medal At International Chemistry Olympiad

After securing AIR 1 in JEE Main and AIR 2 in JEE Advanced 2026, IIT Bombay student Kabir Chillar continued his remarkable academic journey by winning a gold medal for India at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, inspiring lakhs of engineering and science aspirants across the country.

Kabir Chillar’s academic journey did not stop after securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Main and AIR 2 in JEE Advanced 2026. Along with three teammates, he went on to win a gold medal for India at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, showcasing his continued pursuit of academic excellence. Kabir’s Success Journey Kabir scored a perfect 100 percentile (300/300 marks) in JEE Main and secured 329 out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2026, earning AIR 2. He is currently a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Kabir, along with Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singla, and Sandeep Kuchi, won gold medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, helping India achieve an outstanding performance on the global stage and highlighting the country’s academic talent.

Kabir’s Mindset During JEE Advanced Speaking after the JEE Advanced results were declared, Kabir described his approach as being “relaxed before the paper, relaxed after the paper and relaxed during the paper.” He also said that he focused on “understanding things properly and never studied for the numbers.” Kabir comes from a supportive family. His father, Mohit Chillar, is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and understands the competitive nature of exams such as JEE Main and JEE Advanced. His mother, Priyanka Chillar, is a private school teacher. Reacting to his son’s achievement, Mohit Chillar said the family would have been happy regardless of the rank he secured. “We would have been happy with any rank he got, this is just a bonus,” he told the media. In another interview, Kabir’s mother said the family felt “blessed and happy,” adding that she had always believed in her son. “Kabir has always been a determined child. If he decides to achieve something, he doesn’t stop until he does,” she said.