JEE Advanced AIR 2 Topper, IIT Bombay Student Wins Gold Medal At International Chemistry Olympiad
After securing AIR 1 in JEE Main and AIR 2 in JEE Advanced 2026, IIT Bombay student Kabir Chillar continued his remarkable academic journey by winning a gold medal for India at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, inspiring lakhs of engineering and science aspirants across the country.
Kabir Chillar’s academic journey did not stop after securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Main and AIR 2 in JEE Advanced 2026. Along with three teammates, he went on to win a gold medal for India at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, showcasing his continued pursuit of academic excellence.
Kabir’s Success Journey
Kabir scored a perfect 100 percentile (300/300 marks) in JEE Main and secured 329 out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2026, earning AIR 2. He is currently a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
Kabir, along with Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singla, and Sandeep Kuchi, won gold medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, helping India achieve an outstanding performance on the global stage and highlighting the country’s academic talent.
Kabir’s Mindset During JEE Advanced
Speaking after the JEE Advanced results were declared, Kabir described his approach as being “relaxed before the paper, relaxed after the paper and relaxed during the paper.” He also said that he focused on “understanding things properly and never studied for the numbers.”
Kabir comes from a supportive family. His father, Mohit Chillar, is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and understands the competitive nature of exams such as JEE Main and JEE Advanced. His mother, Priyanka Chillar, is a private school teacher.
Reacting to his son’s achievement, Mohit Chillar said the family would have been happy regardless of the rank he secured. “We would have been happy with any rank he got, this is just a bonus,” he told the media.
In another interview, Kabir’s mother said the family felt “blessed and happy,” adding that she had always believed in her son. “Kabir has always been a determined child. If he decides to achieve something, he doesn’t stop until he does,” she said.
Kabir Chillar’s journey demonstrates that success is not limited to clearing competitive examinations but is built on continuous learning, curiosity, and perseverance. From achieving top ranks in JEE Main and JEE Advanced to representing India and winning gold at the International Chemistry Olympiad, his accomplishments serve as an inspiration for students preparing for competitive exams, encouraging them to focus on understanding concepts, staying consistent, and pursuing excellence beyond entrance tests.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.