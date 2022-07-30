JEE Main 2022: Additional Session to be held Today as per Supreme Court’s orders to NTA, Get Details Here

JEE Main 2022: JEE Main 2022 Special Additional Session of the engineering entrance exam will be held today - 30th July 2022. The Supreme Court of India, on 29th July, directed NTA - National Testing Agency to hold an additional session of JEE Main Engineering Entrance Exam for 15th aspirants. The apex court directed the testing agency to hold a special exam session on Saturday, allowing 15 candidates to sit for the JEE Main 2022 additional session to appear for the exam, who had missed the test earlier due to technical errors. Candidates should note that the special additional session of JEE Main 2022 is being held only for 15 candidates who faced technical issues will be appearing for the exam earlier on.

15 Candidates to Appear for Special Additional Session

On 29th July, a Supreme Court bench consisting of justices D Y Chandrachud and J B Pardiwala heard the plea filed in the court by 15 candidates who had missed their exams due to technical errors. In response to their plea, the apex court directed NTA to issue fresh JEE Main 2022 admit cards and hold an additional exam session to accommodate them.

The apex court in its order also mentioned that the 15 candidates who would be appearing for JEE Main 2022 special exam today, will not be able to opt for best of Session and Session 2 exam option. For such candidates, the JEE Main Result 2022 for special additional session will only be considered as final and valid.

What technical errors did candidates face?

The petitioner in their complaint had noted that while appearing for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam, which was held from 23rd to 29th June, they had to encounter several errors and challenges. While appearing for JEE Main 2022 exam, candidates faced many technical glitches such as the server not loading, questions not loading and many others. Due to this, the candidates lost a lot of time. In response to this, NTA has been directed now to hold special session of the exam today.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card (OUT): Download JEE Main BArch/BPlan Hall Tickets at jeemain.nta.nic.in