    JEE Main 2022: NTA To Release Admit Card Date Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

    JEE Mains admit card 2022 is expected to be available in the second week of April for the first session exam. NTA will soon release the II JEE hall ticket date at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to download. 

    Created On: Apr 6, 2022 12:27 IST
    Modified on: Apr 6, 2022 17:51 IST
    JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

    JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will likley to soon release the JEE Main 2022 admit card date. As per the recent NTA notification, the dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of IIT JEE admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed soon. 

    Before the release of the admit card of JEE Main 2022, the authorities will intimate students regarding their allotted exam city. The JEE Main admit card 2022 date will be released on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. Only those candidates who have successfully applied for the exam will be issued the JEE Main admit card.  

    JEE Main 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    JEE Main Admit Card 

    Second week of April 2022 

    JEE Main Exam 

    21st, 24th, 25th, 29th April and 1st, 4th May 2022


    How To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

    As per the JEE Main date 2022 available on the official website, the NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 admit card in the second week of April. To know how to download JEE Main admit card, candidates will have to follow the steps provided below - 

    • Step 1 - Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link 0 JEE hall ticket for April session.
    • Step 3 - Login using the JEE Main application number and password.
    • Step 4 - After that, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
    • Step 5 - Download and take a printout of the same.

    What To Do In case of any error in JEE Main Admit Card 2022? 

    After downloading the JEE Main hall ticket, candidates must ensure that all the details imprinted on the admit card are correct. In case of any error in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk and get the discrepancies rectified. JEE Main admit card will likely to include the details related to the candidates and the examination - name, date of birth, category, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and time, venue of the examination and exam day instructions. 

