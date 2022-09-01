JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result 2022 Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results. Students who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 examinations can visit the official website of the testing agency to check the results.

To check the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link provided. Students can also check the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results through the link provided here.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Direct Link

Steps to download the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result link

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password in the link provided

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results for further reference

What after JEE Main Paper 2 Results

Since the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results have been announced candidates who are eligible for further admissions can visit the JoSAA official portal and complete the registrations for the counselling procedure. Candidates need to first complete the registrations through the link available on the official website following which they can complete the application and choice filling process.

The allotment list for the admissions will be released based on the choices entered by the students in the JEE Main 2022 choice filling procedure. Students who are allotted seats are required to complete the admission process and submit the admission fee.

