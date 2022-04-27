JEE Main 2022 Registration Ends, When will NTA release JEE Main Admit Card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: As per the recent updates, the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for session 1 ended on 25th April. Those candidates who were able to fill and submit the application form will only be able to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 1. As per reports, it is expected that NTA will soon release the admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main admit card, candidates must log in with their required credentials in the login window, once released. As per the dates announced, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be conducted on 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th June 2022.

When will NTA release JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the admit card on the official website. As of now, the officials have not yet announced any date, once released, the same will be updated on this page. Going as per past trends, the JEE Main admit card is mostly released one or two weeks before the exam.

Before releasing the admit card, the NTA may release advanced information slips for candidates informing them about the allotted exam cities. Candidates will be able to download it in online mode at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Details Mentioned on JEE Main Admit Card 2022

After the release of admit card, candidates must download it soon. After downloading the JEE Main hall ticket, they must ensure that all the details provided on it are correct. In case of any error in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 01206895200 or jeemain@nta.ac.in and get the discrepancies rectified.

The admit card may also contain a self-declaration form where they need to fill in their recent health status and travel history. JEE Main admit card will likely to include the details related to the candidates and the examination - name, date of birth, category, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and time, venue of the examination and exam day instructions.

About JEE Main

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year. While the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held between 20th to 29th June, the second session will be held from 21st to 30th July 2022. Candidates qualifying in the mains examination will be able to take admissions in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).

