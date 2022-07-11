JEE Main 2022 Registration Window Reopened for Session 2, Apply for by 12th July at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Registration Window Reopened: With the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result declared today - 11th July 2022; the NTA has now taken another important step with regards to the engineering entrance exam. As per the official update, the National Testing Agency has decided to reopen the JEE Main 2022 Application Window for Session 2 or the July Session of the Engineering Entrance Exam. Candidates who have not registered for the JEE Main 2022 July Session can do so in the next two days by 12th July 2022. To complete JEE Main 2022 Registration for Session 2, candidates are advised to log onto the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the JEE Main 2022 Registration Page is also provided below:

Application Window Reopened for Session 1 Candidates?

While not officially confirmed by the NTA, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Window has been reopened by the exam authority keeping in mind the requests received from candidates. Several candidates who have appeared for the Session 1 of JEE Main 2022 Exam for which the result was declared today, had demanded that the application process be reopened for session 2 to allow candidates another chance to re-register for July Session Exam. Adhering to these requests, NTA has decided to reopen JEE Main 2022 July Exam Application Process again for a day.

How to Register for JEE Main 2022 July Session Exam?

Similar to session 1, the registration and application process for JEE Main Session 2 Exam is being managed completely online via the official website. Candidates who want to apply for JEE Main July Exam need to log onto the exam portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in to complete the registration process. The official notice released by JEE Main 2022 in this regard also says that for candidates who have a registered account on jeemain.nta.nic.in website, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. Once logged in, candidates need to provide all the necessary personal details and academic details as asked in the form. Following this, candidates will be required to upload supporting documents, photographs and scanned copies of their signatures. The final step in JEE Main 2022 July Exam Application Process will be payment of the application fee as prescribed. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application fee can be paid by candidates using any digital payment mode i.e., credit card /debit card or net banking.

