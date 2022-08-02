JEE Main 2022 Result Live: Session 2 Answer Key Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key Expected soon Answer Key to be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in Schedule to Challenge Answer Key to be announced

JEE Main 2022 Results: As per media reports, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key is expected to be released on the official website soon. The answer key will be announced for the Session 2 Examinations conducted in the last week of July 2022. Student who have appeared for the exams conducted from July 25 to 30 will be able to check the answers and estimate their scores for the entrance exams.

The National Testing Agency will first release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key shortly after which the link for students to challenge the answer key will be activated. Students who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections within the time period provided.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional answer key will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Keep refreshing this page to get updates on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key