    JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results Expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results on the official website soon. The answer key for B.E and B.Tech Paper 1 was released earlier. Check result related complete details here.

    Updated: Jul 7, 2022 09:04 IST
    JEE Main 2022 Result Date
    JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key: According to media reports, the National Testing Agency is expected to announce the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results on the official website soon. Some media reports also claim that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results will be announced today. NTA has already released the JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key for B.E and B.Tech Paper 1 exams which is why it is expected that the results will be announced soon. 

    JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key Paper 1 

    NTA is also expected to release the B.Arch, B.Planning Paper 1 and Paper 2 Answer Key and the Paper 2 B.E and B.Tech Answer Key soon. As soon as all the answer keys for the different programmes are announced, NTA Will announce the JEE Main Session 1 Results. An official announcement regarding the declaration of the JEE Main 2022 Results is yet to be made by NTA officials. 

    NTA conducted the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams from June 23 to 29, 2022 at the various exam centres across the country. Officials are expected to issue a notification regarding the date and time for the declaration of the examination results.

    The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the rise in searches given the number of students attending the exams, candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check their JEE Main Session 1 Results 2022. To download the JEE Main 2022 result sheet students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main 2022 Application/ Registration Number and Password in the result link provided.

    Also Read: JEE Main Result 2022: Final Answer Key Out, Session 1 Scorecard Expected Soon jeemain.nta.nic.in

