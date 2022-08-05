JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today, Result Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections in the JEE Main 2022 answer key for session 2 today. All the candidates who are not satisfied with the answer will be able to challenge the JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

NTA had released the JEE Main answer key for Paper 1 BE, BTech paper and Paper 2 BPlanning and BArch papers. To check the JEE Main answer key 2022 for session 2, candidates can use the JEE Main application numbers and date of birth or passwords in the login window. As many as 6.29 lakh aspirants have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 July exam.

How To Raise Objection in the JEE Main Answer Key 2022?

Candidates will be able to challenge the JEE Main 2022 answer key in online mode. They can fill out the online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main 2022 answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged.

As per the official notice released, NTA stated that “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.”

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 5 August 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

JEE Main 2022 Result

After going through the objections raised by the candidates, NTA will release the final answer key 2022 and the JEE Main results and cut off marks. As per media reports, the JEE Main result 2022 is expected to be released on 6th August. Based on the JEE Main result, candidates will be selected for JEE Advanced 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that will be held on 28th August 2022.