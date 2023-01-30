JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for Jan 31, Feb 1 Exam Expected Soon, NTA Addresses Concern

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates from Twitter, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has addressed the concerns of aspirants whose JEE Main 2023 admit card for Jan 31, Feb 1 exams are yet to be released. NTA tweeted - "Pl don't worry. It will be issued soon." Based on the tweet, it is expected that JEE Main 2023 admit card session 1 for Jan 31 and Feb 1 will be issued soon.

Once released, candidates will be able to download JEE Main admit card 2023 from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number, date of birth and security pin to download JEE Main 2023 admit card for session 1. Without carrying the hall ticket of JEE Main, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

NTA Responds to JEE Aspirants on Twitter Regarding Delay in JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Release

As there has been a delay in the release of JEE Main admit card 2023, many JEE Main aspirants have Tweeted tagging NTA. One of the aspirants tweeted - “Truly disappointed from @DG_NTA for jee exam for 31st January. I have to travel almost 500km from my place and almost 15 hours are left and still I didn't get my admit card. Do these officials not see how much stress and anxiety they are creating among the students.” Within 6 minutes of tweeting, National Testing Agency replied, “Send your Application Number.” Check tweet and NTA reply to another JEE Main aspirant below -

Pl don't worry. It will be issued soon. — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) January 30, 2023

How To Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for Remaining Exams?

It is expected that National Testing Agency will release the admit card for JEE Main January 31 exam today. Candidates have to visit the official website to download JEE Main 2023 hall tickets. They can go through the steps to know how to download JEE Main admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 – Download Admit Card.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter application number, date of birth and security pin.

5th Step - Download JEE Main admit card and take a printout.

