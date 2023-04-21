JEE Main 2023 Correction Window Reopens, Check What Can be Edited Here

JEE Main 2023 Correction Window: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification regarding the correction in JEE Main 2023 application form. The authorities received representations from candidates regarding modifications in the category section. Thus, in the interest of students the authorities have reopened the application edit window today i.e. April 21, 2023.

Candidates who wish to make corrections in the category section must do the same on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. They must note that the edit window will be closed tomorrow i.e. April 22, 2023, up to 11.50 pm. Thereafter, no correction whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

JEE Main 2023 Correction Notification- Click Here (PDF file)

The official statement reads, “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections in the Category only, latest by 22 April 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.”

How to Make Corrections in JEE Main 2023 Application Form?

Applicants having errors in the category section can modify or edit the discrepancies till tomorrow i.e. April 22, 2023. They can go through the following steps to edit-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2023 correction window link

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 application form will appear

Step 5: Make changes in the category section

Step 6: Save the changes and preview form once

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

JEE Main 2023 Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

The notice further reads, “candidates may note that they can only modify their category (if required). The documents related to the category will be verified at the time of counselling/admission by the concerned authority.”

