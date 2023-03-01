JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria Hearing on April 6, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria: As per reports, the Bombay High Court will hear the JEE Main 2023 75% criterion petition on April 6, 2023. The Bombay HC bench of Chief Justice SC Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne who will be taking the petition for the JEE Main 2023 postponement stated that the counsel for the petitioner sought time to file a rejoinder and argue. The bench states that it will be relevant at the time of admission to the course after June 2023 and hence will be heard at a later date.

The PIL filed stated that the NTA must remove the 75% eligibility criteria since the marks scored by the students is not a true reflection of their actual ability and students with fewer marks for this year's exams can score high marks in the JEE Main exams. The petition further adds that a fair chance is denied to the students which will affect their future.

According to the details mentioned in the JEE Main Brochure, IITs have brought back the eligibility criteria of 75% marks in class 12 for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

As per reports the details given on the JEE Advanced brochure candidates should have a minimum of 75% marks in their class 12 exams with an aggregate mark for SC, ST and PwD students at 65% or should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective boards.

JEE Main aspirants have stated that students who failed to secure 75% in class 12, especially those for whom this is the last chance to appear for the entrance exam will be completely left out.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main Session 1 exam in January 2023. The students who appeared for the JEE Main session 1 exam from January 24 to February 1, 2023, can check their results on the official website. NTA will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams in April. The registrations for Session 2 will close on March 12, 2023, and the exams will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

