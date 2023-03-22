JEE Main 2023: Exam City Intimation Slip Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency has closed the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration process. NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam city intimation slip soon. Candidates who have completed the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registrations can download the JEE Main 2023 exam city intimation slip through the link given on the official website.

JEE Main 2023 exam city intimation slip consists of the information of the city where students will be allotted an exam centre to appear for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams from April 6, 2023, onwards. Candidates must note that the JEE Main 2023 exam city is allotted based on the choices entered by the students during the registration and application process. The details regarding the JEE Main 2023 Exam centre however will be given on the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam city intimation slip will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to download the JEE Main 2023 Exam city intimation slip will also be given here as and when the same is available for download on the official website.

JEE Main 2023 - How to Download Exam City Intimation Slip

The JEE Main 2023 Exam city intimation slip will contain the details of the candidates along with the city allotted to them for the exams. Students can download the exam city slip by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip link given on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the JEE Main credentials

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for further reference

JEE Main 2023 Exam Details

The JEE Main 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 6 to 12, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams can download the admit card through the link available on the official website of NTA. The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be released after NTA releases the JEE Main 2023 exam city intimation slip.

