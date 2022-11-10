JEE Main 2023: Exam Schedule, Registration Link Expected Soon, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Exams: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the JEE Main 2023 Examination Schedule soon. As per media reports, the schedule for the JEE Main 2023 examinations and the registration process for the same is expected to be released by the third week of November 2022.

JEE Main Exams are conducted for admissions to the Engineering Programmes offered in the IITs, NITs, IEST, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes. It is expected that two sessions of the exams will be conducted in January and April 2023. Candidates who qualify the JEE Main exams will also be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exams.

JEE Main 2023 Registrations

The registration process for JEE Main 2023 examinations will be conducted online. Candidates who have qualified class 12 exams with the minimum required marks are eligible to apply for the JEE Main 2023 exams.

Students can complete the registrations by entering the required details in the registration link available. Candidates are required to enter details such as the Candidate name, Registered Email ID and other details. After completing the registration process students will be provided with the Application Number and Password which can be used for further login procedures.

JEE Main 2023 Application Process

After completing the registrations, students will be able to fill in and submit the application form for the entrance exam. Candidates can login using the Application ID and Password following which the JEE Main 2023 application form will be provided.

When filling out the applications candidates must make sure that they check through the details being entered in the application form. Candidates are also required to upload the documents as scanned images along with a photograph and signature image. After completing the JEE Main 2023 application form the gateway for students to submit the application fee will be provided. The JEE Main 2023 application fee can be submitted in the online mode via Credit, Debit or Net Banking payment.s

Also Read: WBCHSE Exams 2023: Practical Exam Schedule Released, Check at wbchse.nic.in