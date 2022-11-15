JEE Main 2023: FAKE Notification on Social Media, Check Details Here

JEE MAin 2023 Notification: A fake JEE Main 2023 Circular has been doing the rounds on social media. As per reports a fake circular has surfaced claiming that the JEE Main 2023 Registrations will begin on November 16, 2022, and the exams will be conducted on January 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2023.

Potential candidates have shared the notification asking for clarity from the National Testing Agency regarding the circular. Although the NTA officials have not provided aby kind of clarification on the JEE Main 2023 exams, it must be noted that the official notification regarding the examination will be made available only on the official website.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency nta.ac.in.

@DG_NTA is this real ???

Plz reply NTA as soon as possible regarding dates of jee main 2023 #jeemains2023 #jeejanuaryattempt 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C2DrBRyo3G — Anubhav Sharma (@Anubhav14sharma) November 15, 2022

Dates mentioned on the JEE Main 2023 Circular

As per the details mentioned in the circular, the JEE Main 2023 registrations are set to begin on November 16, 2022. The last date for students to submit the applications is December 31, 2022. The JEE Main 2023 exams will be conducted on January 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2023 as per the circular released.

Examination Schedule

The notification also includes JEE Main 2023 Papers, Subjects, Sections, Mode of Exam, and Paper wise timings of the entrance exams. As per the circular, the B.E and B.Tech (Paper 1) exam include Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry subjects which will be conducted for 90 marks and will be conducted in two shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

The B.Arch (Paper 2A) exam which includes Mathematics (Part-1), Aptitude Test (Part-2) and Drawing Test (Part-3) for 82 Marks will also be conducted in two shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2B for B.Planning which includes Mathematics (Part-1), Aptitude Test (Part-2) and Planning (Part-3) will be conducted for 105 Marks and will be conducted in a single shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The notification further stated that the JEE Main 2023 exams will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu URgu languages along with English, Hindi and Gujarati.

