JEE Main 2023: NTA Releases Notice for Tamil Nadu Aspirants

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced important information for Tamil Nadu state board applicants who wish to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in the year 2023.

According to the public notice issued by NTA, the decision has been made that all candidates of Tamil Nadu who have qualified for the Class 10 exams in 2021 are eligible to apply for the JEE ( Main) Exam 2023.

Moreover, the notice states that the NTA released some guidelines to keep in view while filling out the online form for the JEE Main 2023 exam available at the official portal.

NTA JEE Main 2023 Notice - Click here

NTA Notice for JEE Main Aspirants

As per the notification released, it has been decided that applicants will have to select “Passing Year” as 2021 during the filling up of the online application form for JEE Main exam 2023 for the session 1 examination.

Also, when the candidate will choose 2021 as the passing year with ‘School Board’ as well as the Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination section then the result mode field will be disabled online. However, the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for candidates of the Tamil Nadu State Board who have reportedly passed their Class 10 in the year 2021.

Online Application Guidelines 2023

NTA issues necessary guidelines for all JEE Main aspirants and the important decision was taken after the examination committee received some of the representations from the Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who passed their Class 10th exams in the last year 2021.

In addition to this, those applicants who have already filled out the registration forms along with 2021 as the passing year and school board category as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), for them the same rule will be applied as mentioned above.

Also, the same rule applied to all those candidates who also paid the online application fee will which implies that the field of Result Mode will be disabled and fields such as Total Marks, Percentage of Marks and Obtained Marks will be invisible in the online application form 2023.

In case any applicant faces any kind of problem in applying for the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam, then he/she can contact the National Testing Agency through the official email available on the website.

