JEE Main 2023: Official Notification Expected Soon, Check Exam Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Notification: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Exam Notification soon. Candidates preparing to appear for the JEE Main 2023 examinations can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to check the complete schedule of the entrance examination.

JEE Main exams are conducted for admissions to the Undergraduate Engineering programmes offered in engineering colleges across the country. Candidates who qualify the JEE Main examinations under the specified ranks will also be eligible for the JEE Advanced exams.

As per media reports released earlier, the JEE Main 2023 examination schedule was expected to be released in December 2022 and the registrations for the exams will also commence shortly after the notification is released.

Considering the previous trends it is expected that the JEE Main 2023 exams will also be conducted in two sessions. The first session of the JEE Main 2023 exams is expected to be conducted in January 2023, while the second session may be conducted in April-May 2023. Details of the examination session will however be clarified in the official notification only.

JEE Main 2023 Application Process

According to the schedule followed in the previous year, students will roughly be given a month to complete the registration and application process for the JEE Main 2023 examinations. Candidates eligible to appear for the JEE Main 2023 exams are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process within the time period provided.

After the application process is completed, candidates will be given a chance to make necessary changes in the application form in case of any mistakes. The details entered in the applications will also also be mentioned in the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.

When submitting the JEE Main applications 2023 candidates must ensure that they enter their choice of exam centre at their convenience in order to avoid any problems on the day of the exam.

