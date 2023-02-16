JEE Main 2023: Paper 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result for Paper 2 anytime soon on its official website. There is no official announcement made by the NTA regarding the declaration of the JEE Main 2023 paper 2 results. However, the JEE Main January Session Paper 2 was held on January 28, 2023.
As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2023 paper 1 results on February 7, 2023, in online mode. Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 paper 2 exams will be able to check and download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 1 result from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
February 7, 2023
How to Check JEE Main January 2023 Paper 2 Result?
Students who have given the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examinations for B.Arch and B.Planning courses can follow the steps to check and download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 scorecard once released.
- Step 1: Visit JEE Main's official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: Look for the link that read, Result for JEE MAIN 2023 Paper 2
- Step 3: After this, a login page will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter all the required details i.e. Application Number, Date of Birth
- Step 5: The JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Download the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result for future reference
JEE Main 2023 Session 2
As per the recent updates, the NTA has commenced the admission application process for the JEE Main Session 2 examinations in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams can register themselves through the official website.
