JEE Main 2023: Paper 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result for Paper 2 anytime soon on its official website. There is no official announcement made by the NTA regarding the declaration of the JEE Main 2023 paper 2 results. However, the JEE Main January Session Paper 2 was held on January 28, 2023.

As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2023 paper 1 results on February 7, 2023, in online mode. Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 paper 2 exams will be able to check and download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 1 result from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.