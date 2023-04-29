JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule and Eligibility Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will start the registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 tomorrow i.e. April 30, 2023. NTA has already released the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in today.

Aspirants must note that the last date to do JEE Advanced 2023 Registration is May 7, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will not provide any extensions. JEE Advanced is a national-level entrance exam. Students get admission to undergraduate Engineering, Science, and Architecture courses in 23 IITs via this exam.

JEE Advanced 2023 Important Dates

Shortlisted candidates can check out the following table for important dates. It may be noted that the examination date will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday.

Particulars Dates JEE Advanced Registration 2023 from April 30 (10.00 am) to May 7, 2023, up to 5.00 pm Last date to pay registration fee May 8, 2023, up to 5.00 pm Admit Card Live May 29, 2023, to June 4, 2023, till 2.30 pm JEE Advanced Exam 2023 Sunday, June 04, 2023 Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST

Who is Eligible for JEE Advanced 2023?

All the candidates must simultaneously fulfill each and every one of the following five criteria to appear for the exam. Check out the JEE Advanced 2023 eligibility criteria here-

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years

Candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past.

JEE Advanced 2023: Check Category-wise Distribution of Top 2.5 lakh Candidates

The following table shows the order to be followed while choosing the top 2,50,000 candidates in various categories based on their performance in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main).

Category No. of Top 2.5 lakh Candidates General (Open) 96,187 OPEN-PwD 5,063 General-EWS 23,750 General-EWS PwD 1,250 OBC-NCL 64,125 OBC-NCL-PwD 3,375 SC 35,625 SC-PwD 1,875 ST 17,812 ST-PWD 938

