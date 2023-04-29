JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule and Eligibility Here

  1. Home
JEE Advanced 2023 registrations will start tomorrow i.e. April 30, 2023. Shortlisted candidates can apply on the official website. Check JEE Advanced 2023 schedule here.

Updated: Apr 29, 2023 13:20 IST
JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will start the registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 tomorrow i.e. April 30, 2023. NTA has already released the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in today. 

Aspirants must note that the last date to do JEE Advanced 2023 Registration is May 7, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will not provide any extensions. JEE Advanced is a national-level entrance exam. Students get admission to undergraduate Engineering, Science, and Architecture courses in 23 IITs via this exam.

JEE Advanced 2023 Important Dates

Shortlisted candidates can check out the following table for important dates. It may be noted that the examination date will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday.

JEE Advanced Registration 2023

from April 30 (10.00 am) to May 7, 2023, up to 5.00 pm

Last date to pay registration fee

May 8, 2023, up to 5.00 pm

Admit Card Live

May 29, 2023, to June 4, 2023, till 2.30 pm

JEE Advanced Exam 2023

Sunday, June 04, 2023

Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST

Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST

Who is Eligible for JEE Advanced 2023?

All the candidates must simultaneously fulfill each and every one of the following five criteria to appear for the exam. Check out the JEE Advanced 2023 eligibility criteria here-

  • Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023
  • Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates
  • A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years
  • Candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
  • Candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past.

JEE Advanced 2023: Check Category-wise Distribution of Top 2.5 lakh Candidates 

The following table shows the order to be followed while choosing the top 2,50,000 candidates in various categories based on their performance in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main).

General (Open)

96,187

OPEN-PwD

5,063

General-EWS

23,750

General-EWS PwD

1,250

OBC-NCL

64,125

OBC-NCL-PwD

3,375

SC

35,625

SC-PwD

1,875

ST

17,812

ST-PWD

938

