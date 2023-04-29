JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule and Eligibility Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will start the registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 tomorrow i.e. April 30, 2023. NTA has already released the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in today.
Aspirants must note that the last date to do JEE Advanced 2023 Registration is May 7, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will not provide any extensions. JEE Advanced is a national-level entrance exam. Students get admission to undergraduate Engineering, Science, and Architecture courses in 23 IITs via this exam.
JEE Advanced 2023 Important Dates
Shortlisted candidates can check out the following table for important dates. It may be noted that the examination date will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
JEE Advanced Registration 2023
|
from April 30 (10.00 am) to May 7, 2023, up to 5.00 pm
|
Last date to pay registration fee
|
May 8, 2023, up to 5.00 pm
|
Admit Card Live
|
May 29, 2023, to June 4, 2023, till 2.30 pm
|
JEE Advanced Exam 2023
|
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST
Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST
Who is Eligible for JEE Advanced 2023?
All the candidates must simultaneously fulfill each and every one of the following five criteria to appear for the exam. Check out the JEE Advanced 2023 eligibility criteria here-
- Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023
- Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates
- A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years
- Candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
- Candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past.
JEE Advanced 2023: Check Category-wise Distribution of Top 2.5 lakh Candidates
The following table shows the order to be followed while choosing the top 2,50,000 candidates in various categories based on their performance in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main).
|
Category
|
No. of Top 2.5 lakh Candidates
|
General (Open)
|
96,187
|
OPEN-PwD
|
5,063
|
General-EWS
|
23,750
|
General-EWS PwD
|
1,250
|
OBC-NCL
|
64,125
|
OBC-NCL-PwD
|
3,375
|
SC
|
35,625
|
SC-PwD
|
1,875
|
ST
|
17,812
|
ST-PWD
|
938
