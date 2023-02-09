JEE Main 2023 Registration for April Session Yet To Start, Official Update Awaited

JEE Main 2023 Registration: As per the schedule released, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was set to release the registration form for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 on February 7, 2023. However, the JEE Main 2023 application window has not yet been activated. Going as per media reports, it is expected that JEE Main 2023 registration for the April session will commence on February 10. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Once released, candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2023 in online mode on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the official notice, the last date to register for JEE Main session 2 is March 7, 2023. As per the schedule released by NTA earlier, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Will JEE Main 2023 Registration for April Session be Postponed?

As of now, there have been no official announcements yet on whether JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be postponed or not. As per the official schedule, the registration process was supposed to begin on February 7, 2023, but, it has been delayed due to some unknown reasons. Therefore, many candidates are expecting postponement of JEE Main for the April session. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Updates

In JEE Main session 1, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for paper 1 and 0.46 lakh candidates took the paper 2 exam. The overall attendance for the Engineering paper was 95.79 per cent, which has been highest till now. NTA has already released the JEE Main 2023 result for session 1 along with the toppers list on February 6. In session 1, a total of 20 candidates secured 100 percentile in JEE Main in Paper I (B.E/B.Tech).

