JEE Main 2023 Registration for Session 2 Delayed, Application Link Expected To Activate Soon

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the release of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 registration for session 2. As per the schedule released, the JEE Main registration 2023 for session 2 was scheduled to commence from February 7, however, the application window has not yet been activated. As of now, there has been no official notification regarding the release of JEE Main 2023 registration form for session 2.

Once available, candidates will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 session 2 application form in online mode at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill out the JEE Main application form for session 2 is March 7, 2023. Earlier, on Feb 6, NTA announced the JEE Main result 2023 for session 1. The attendance across the country was 95.80% for JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.).

JEE Main Registration 2023 for Session 2 - Direct Link (To Be Available Soon)

JEE Main 2023 Dates for Session 2

Events Dates JEE Main registration February 7, 2023 (Delayed) Last date to register for JEE Main March 7, 2023 JEE Main exam April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023

How To Apply for JEE Main 2023 for Session 2?

The application form of JEE Main 2023 for session 2 can be filled at the official website only. Candidates applying for JEE Main session 2 must also pay the specified fees to complete the application process. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for JEE Main 2023 for session 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Mains -jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click JEE Main session 2 registration.

3rd Step - Now, complete the JEE Main registration by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login with the generated credentials and fill up the JEE Main application form session 2.

5th Step - Also, upload the scanned images and pay the application fee in online mode.

6th Step - Preview all details and submit the form for future reference.

As per the notification released for session 1, the JEE Main 2023 application fee is Rs. 1000 for general category male candidates whereas the female candidates have to pay Rs.800. Also, those belonging to the reserved category have to pay Rs. 500 as application fee. After completing all the details, take a printout of JEE Main application form 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Result for Session 1

NTA declared the JEE Main 2023 result for session 1 along with the toppers list in online mode on February 6. In session 1, a total of 20 candidates secured 100 percentile in JEE Main in Paper I (B.E/B.Tech). All the top 20 candidates are male and no female candidate has secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 January session. However, the top three female JEE Main 2023 toppers for session 1 are Meesala Pranathi Sreeja who secured 99.997 percent followed by Ramireddy Meghana with 99.9944% and Medha Bhavani Girish with 99.9941%.

