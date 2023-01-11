JEE Main 2023: Registrations for January Session Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2023 tomorrow, January 12, 2023. As per the recent updates, those interested candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 January session to get admission into Undergraduate (UG) Engineering programmes can register through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions, January and April respectively.

As per the recent updates, students who are yet to register can enroll themselves by filling out the admission application form given on the website till January 12, 2023, up to 11.50 PM. The JEE Main 2023 January session exams are scheduled to be held from January 24, 2023, to January 31, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

How To Register For JEE Main 2023 January Session?

Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 January session and are yet to register can follow the below-given steps to register themselves.

Step 1: Visit the NTA's official website- jeemain-nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application link visible on the screen

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details in the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application form

Step 5: Submit the form and upload the valid documents

Step 6: Now, make the payment of the admission application fee

Step 7: Take 1-2 printouts for future use

Is JEE Main 2023 Exam Postponed?

As per the recent updates, a plea was filed demanding the postponement of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE Mains) 2023. The issue was heard in the Bombay High Court on January 10, 2023. The Court has refused to postpone the JEE Main 2023 Examination, hence, the JEE Main 2023 January Session 1 examination will be conducted from January 24, 2023, to January 31, 2023, as per the schedule given on the official website

Eligibility Criteria for JEE Main 2023

According to the media reports, the Education minister on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, informed that there will be a 75% of relaxation in the eligibility criteria to get admission into both Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) and JEE Advanced 2023. However, apart from the students who have scored 75% in aggregate in their Class 12 examinations will be considered eligible. The top 20 percentile of every education board will be also considered eligible to take the JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations, reports said.

JEE Main 2023 January Session 1 Exam Pattern

As per the recent updates, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) will be conducted in two papers. However, the Paper 1 examination is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech). Whereas, the Paper 2 examination is conducted for the students who want to get admission into B. Arch and B. Planning programmes. Each subject paper will have two sections and as per the recent updates, there will be no negative marking for the sections.

