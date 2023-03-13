    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Application Correction Process Commence, Get Link Here

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: NTA has opened the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application correction window today, March 13. Those candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 can now make the necessary changes in their application form if required from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 18:06 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Session 2
    JEE Main 2023 Session 2

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application correction window today, March 13, in online mode. Those candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 can now make the corrections in their admission application form if required from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

    According to the official notification, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Edit window will be available from March 13 to March 14, 2023, till 9 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to make the necessary corrections before the deadline.

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Important Dates

    Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations can check the important dates in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    Application Correction Window for JEE Main 2023 Session 2

    March 13 to March 14, 2023

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Dates

    April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023 

    What Cannot be Edited in JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form? 

    According to the official notification, candidates can go through the below-mentioned details that cannot be edited in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form.

    • Email Address
    • Mobile Number
    • Permanent Address
    • Present Address

    What Can be Edited in JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form? 

    As per the recent updates, those candidates who have already registered and are yet to make the changes in their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form can check the below-given list of details that can be edited.

    • Name of Mother or Father 
    • Category
    • Sub-Category
    • City and Medium
    • Qualification including passing year (classes 10 and 12)
    • Change or Add a course
    • Date of Birth for non-Aadhar verified candidates

    Also Read: Delhi Education Dept to Verify EWS Admissions Before Fee Repayment, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories