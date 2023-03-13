JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Application Correction Process Commence, Get Link Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application correction window today, March 13, in online mode. Those candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 can now make the corrections in their admission application form if required from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

According to the official notification, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Edit window will be available from March 13 to March 14, 2023, till 9 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to make the necessary corrections before the deadline.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Application Correction Window for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 March 13 to March 14, 2023 JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Dates April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023

What Cannot be Edited in JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form?

According to the official notification, candidates can go through the below-mentioned details that cannot be edited in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form.

Email Address

Mobile Number

Permanent Address

Present Address

What Can be Edited in JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form?

As per the recent updates, those candidates who have already registered and are yet to make the changes in their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form can check the below-given list of details that can be edited.

Name of Mother or Father

Category

Sub-Category

City and Medium

Qualification including passing year (classes 10 and 12)

Change or Add a course

Date of Birth for non-Aadhar verified candidates

