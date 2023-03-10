JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations Close on March 12, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration process on March 12, 2023. With just 2 days remaining for candidates to complete the Session 2 Registrations, those who are yet to send in their applications are advised to visit the website and complete the registration and application process.

NTA began the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration and application process on February 15, 2023. To complete the JEE Main 2023 registrations, candidates are required to first visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided. After the registration process is completed candidates will be able to fill and submit the JEE Main 2023 Application form and submit the application fees.

The JEE Main 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the JEE Main 2023 registration and application process through the direct link available here.

JEE Main 2023 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Registration Process

The JEE Main 2023 registration and application process for the Session 2 exams are to be completed in online mode. Those applying for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams can check the registration and application process here.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Fill in the JEE Main 2023 Application form

Step 5: Submit the JEE Main 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

JEE Main 2023 Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates appealing for the exams are required to carry their JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card with them to the exam centre. Details regarding the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card will be made available on the official website shortly after the registrations conclude.

