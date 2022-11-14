JEE Main 2023: When Will NTA Release JEE Main Dates? Check Recent Updates Here

JEE Main 2023 (Soon): Aspirants are eagerly waiting for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) dates. However, National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced any details regarding the release of JEE Main 2023 application form and other important dates. Going as per media reports, JEE Main 2023 is expected to be held in January and April.

Based on that, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 registration in November. Once released, candidates will be able to fill up the JEE Main application form 2023 at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those willing to appear in JEE Main 2023 must go through the eligibility criteria.

When Will NTA Release JEE Main 2023 Dates?

As per media reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 in January and April next year. The first session is likely to be held in January while the JEE Main second session will be held in April. The JEE Main 2023 registration is likely to commence in November. Last year, NTA has conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session was held from 20th to 29th June 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between 21st to 30th July 2022.

How To Register for JEE Main 2023?

Going as per media reports, JEE Main 2023 1st attempt application forms are likely to be released soon in November. National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main registration window 2023 in online mode. Candidates will have to register for JEE Mains at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main registration 2023 includes initial registration, filling up of the application form with personal and academic information, they also need to upload the specified documents, pay application fees and submit the JEE Main 2023 application form. Last year, the application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 650, while Rs 325 for reserved category candidates- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender.

