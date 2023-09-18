JEE Main 2024 in Jan, CUET UG, NEET in May, NTA Exam Calendar Expected by Next Week

NTA Exam Calendar 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the dates for JEE Main, NEET, and CUET UG exams by next week. As of now, the dates are not confirmed yet, major national-level entrance exams including JEE Main 2024 for engineering, NEET UG for undergraduate medicine and CUET UG for admission to central and other universities are likely to be held in January and May respectively.

Candidates can check and download the NTA exam calendar 2024 of some major examinations from the official website: nta.ac.in, once released. As per media reports, a . A total of 11.1 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE (Mains) and CUET UG whereas 20.3 lakh took the NTA NEET UG in 2023.

NTA Exam Calendar: JEE Main, CUET, NEET UG 2024

Candidates can check the table below with the expected dates. Once the exam calendar of NTA releases with JEE Main, NEET UG and CUET dates, it will be updated here:

Exams Dates (Tentative) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 January 2024 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 April 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) May 2024 Common University Entrance Test (CUET) May 2024

JEE Main 2024 Registration, Exam Date Expected by Next Week

As per media updates, it is expected that the JEE Main 2024 registration and exam dates will be announced in the initial days of the next week. The tests will be held most probably in the third week of January and the second week of April 2024. Like every year, the NTA will reopen the registration window for the second session of JEE Main. NTA conducts the entrance exam for admission to engineering courses such as BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning offered by engineering colleges across the country.

NEET 2024 Likely to be held in the first week of May

NTA is expected to conduct a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) in the first week of May 2024 (May 5). Based on this, it is expected that NTA will release the exam calendar for the academic year 2024-25 soon which includes exam, registration, admit, and result dates. Once released, candidates can check the NTA exam calendar at nta.ac.in.

CUET UG in the first week of May 2024

According to recent updates, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 is expected to be conducted in the first week of May. CUET exam has been recently introduced for admission to undergraduate programmes in central, state, private, and deemed universities. As of now, NTA has not announced any date officially.

