JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates Released, Registration Link Soon, Check Candidate Advisory at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Oct 19, 2025, 16:05 IST

The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Exams. Exams to be held in January and April 2026. Online application to be live at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates Announced for Session 1 and Session 1
Key Points

  • JEE Main Session 1 Exams to be held between 21 - 30 January 2026
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam to be held between 1 - 10 April 2026
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 applications to commence at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an advisory for aspirants interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams. As per the official notification released, NTA will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2026 in CBT Mode in two sessions. JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam will be conducted in January 2026 while Session 2 exam will be held in April 2026.

The online application form for Session-I will be made live on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in in October 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the engineering entrance examination are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates - Click Here

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

The National Testing Agency has issued a tentative schedule for the conduct of JEE (Main) - 2026. Candidates can check the Session 1 and Session 2 exam dates here. 

EVENTS  Dates
Session 1 (January 2026)
Online Submission of Application Form October 2025 onwards
Dates of Examination Between 21 - 30 January 2026
Session 2 (April 2026)
Online Submission of Application Form Last week of January 2026 onwards
Dates of Examination Between 01 - 10 April 2026

JEE Main 2026 Candidate Advisory

The NTA is working towards increasing the number of cities for a wider approach and ease of JEE Main aspirants to appear for the exams. Special attention is also being given to address the requirements and needs of the PwD/PwBD candidates who will be appearing for the exams

To minimise the procedural difficulties, when filling the application form, NTA will obtain the name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and address from the UIDAI through Aadhar Authentication, for which the updation of the Aadhar is mandatory. Since the Father/Mother/Guardians' name is not recorded in Aadhar, candidates will be required to fill in such details separately in the JEE Main 2026 application form. 

Concerning the name mismatch in the Aadhar Card and the class 10 certificate/ marksheets of any candidate, an option will be provided to resolve the issue during the JEE Main 2026 online application process. Canddiates can also refer to the information provided in the notification issued on November 6, 2024 - “Advisory and Instructions on Aadhaar Card Name Mismatch for further details

