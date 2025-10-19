JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates Released, Registration Link Soon, Check Candidate Advisory at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an advisory for aspirants interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams. As per the official notification released, NTA will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2026 in CBT Mode in two sessions. JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam will be conducted in January 2026 while Session 2 exam will be held in April 2026.

The online application form for Session-I will be made live on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in in October 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the engineering entrance examination are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

The National Testing Agency has issued a tentative schedule for the conduct of JEE (Main) - 2026. Candidates can check the Session 1 and Session 2 exam dates here.